

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), a major consumer goods company, on Friday reaffirmed annual guidance.



For fiscal 2026, Procter & Gamble still expects net earnings per share to increase 1% to 6% from last year's $6.51 per share. The company continues to anticipate core earnings per share growth to be in the range of in-line to up four percent against $6.83 per share in the prior year. This outlook equates to a range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share.



The company noted that the costs related to tariffs, commodities, interest, and others are expected to collectively equate to a headwind of $0.25 per share for fiscal 2026. Given these factors, Procter & Gamble now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share results to be toward the lower-end of the guidance range.



Procter & Gamble has reaffirmed its annual sales growth guidance range of 1% to 5%. The net impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures is expected to be a tailwind of around one percentage point to all-in sales growth.



For fiscal 2025, the company had reported sales of $84.3 billion.



PG was up by 3.07% at $150.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News