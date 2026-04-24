Chery Group: iCAUR V27 Secures CATARC L3 Off-Road Certification, Solidifying Its New Energy Off-Road Capability with Robust Technology

WUHU, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Chery group's iCAUR V27 officially obtained the L3 Off-Road Certification from CATARC (China Automotive Technology and Research Center). Based on real-world off-road scenarios, the certification covers extreme conditions such as cross-axle articulation, steep slopes, mud, and gravel roads, with rigorous evaluation standards for off-road capability, four-wheel-drive response, body rigidity, power system stability, and handling reliability. The V27 successfully passed all tests, demonstrating its professional-grade off-road performance. Its previous achievements-crossing the Taklamakan Desert N39 route and the tropical rainforest of Honghe Valley, Yunnan-further validate its stability in complex environments.





In off-road recovery, the response speed of four-wheel-drive system is key for handling soft sand and cross-axle terrain. This is where electric drive systems have a clear advantage. The V27's i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system delivers millisecond-level torque response, with up to 6000N·m at the wheels. It quickly locks slipping wheels and redistributes power. On the Taklamakan N39 route, including shifting sand and continuous cross-axle sections, the system responds rapidly to reduce the risk of getting stuck and ensures stable recovery. Tuned by the world-class Prodrive racing team, the V27 maintains precise and controlled handling on gravel and uneven terrain, delivering stable performance even with its 5-meter-class body.





For long-distance off-roading, the biggest challenge is not peak power, but stable output and reliable range. This is why range-extended technology is widely recognized in off-road scenarios. Golden REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) ensures stable performance for the V27. Its 1.5T range extender reaches 45.79% thermal efficiency and generates 3.71kWh of electricity per liter of fuel. With a full tank and full charge, the total range exceeds 1,000km. Even in remote areas like the Taklamakan N39 route or the rainforest of Honghe Valley, the V27 can travel with confidence. The dual motors deliver 455hp in total, with 0-100km/h acceleration in around 5 seconds. Power stays strong and stable in climbing, sand driving, and other tough conditions.





In off-road driving, safety starts with body strength and the reliability of three electric system in extreme conditions. This is a key requirement for any new energy vehicle entering serious off-road use. The V27 features an 11x11 safety cage structure with over 76% high-strength steel, and torsional rigidity exceeds 31,000Nm/deg. The body stays solid with no deformation on rough and twisting terrain, keeping the cabin well protected. The three electric system operates reliably in temperatures from -30°C to 50°C. With a reinforced battery shield and an all-weather BMS, the V27 remains stable even in heat, humidity, and other extreme environments.





The V27 is engineered around real user needs, balancing off-road capability with everyday comfort to deliver all-scenario mobility. It is expected to launch in the Russian market in Q2. At the upcoming Auto China 2026 and the iCAUR International Business Summit, the V27 will also make its global appearance, showcasing its strengths in new energy off-road technology. The summit will also feature AiMOGA robots and robot dogs on site, bringing a glimpse of future mobility tech. Stay tuned!

Contact:

Zeng Zhaoqing

cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

https://www.icaurglobal.com/

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