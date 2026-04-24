

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Institutions have agreed on a Roadmap to achieve 'One Europe, one Market' by the end of 2027.



Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, as the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the 'One Europe, One Market Roadmap On the sidelines of the Informal meeting of Heads of State or Government in Cyprus.



Against the backdrop of sustained geopolitical and economic volatility, this Roadmap represents a decisive step to urgently strengthen Europe's competitiveness, with concrete actions and targets for agreements, at the latest by the end of 2027.



The Roadmap is both a political and operational commitment.



It includes targets for legislative proposals and agreement by the co-legislators, Quarterly review to monitor progress, Clear institutional responsibilities for all EU institutions in line with their prerogatives, and Regular stocktaking for full transparency.



The Roadmap sets out key legislative and policy initiatives across five strategic building blocks and corresponding timelines for agreement. They are, simplifying rules; a more integrated Single Market including by removing the ten most harmful barriers; championing strong trade; reducing energy prices and decarbonizing; and driving the digital and AI transformation.



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