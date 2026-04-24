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WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
München
24.04.26 | 08:00
15,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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15,00016,60014:42
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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LG OLED evo: The Display Technology That Continues to Define the Premium Standard

  • LG's OLED evo technology delivers perfect blacks, instant response times, and professional-grade colour accuracy - built on years of refinement across LG's premium display lineup.
  • This summer, LG will introduce a new 52-inch UltraGear flagship monitor featuring 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
  • The upcoming monitor reflects LG's continued push to bring its most advanced display technology to both elite gamers and creative professionals.

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is redefining what's possible on screen. As OLED continues to reshape the display industry, LG is pulling back the curtain on the engineering behind its UltraGear OLED evo technology - driving a new standard of visual excellence for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

At the heart of UltraGear OLED evo is a commitment to precision: deeper blacks, richer contrast, and response times that keep pace with the most demanding environments - whether it's a competitive gaming session, a color-critical creative workflow, or an immersive entertainment experience.

This is more than a display. It's a platform - one that LG has spent years refining, and one that is about to take its most significant leap yet.

The Unrivalled Advantage of LG OLED Technology

LG has been at the forefront of OLED panel development for over a decade, establishing the technology as the reference standard in the premium television segment - earning the trust of broadcasters and display professionals worldwide. That same self-lit pixel architecture now underpins the UltraGear OLED evo monitor range, bringing industry-tested performance directly to the gaming desktop.

Unlike traditional LCDs that rely on a backlight, every pixel in an LG OLED monitor controls its own light - enabling perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and colour accuracy essential for both creators and gamers. Near-instantaneous 0.03ms response times eliminate blur and ensure the smoothest motion, while Anti-Glare & Low Reflection surfaces deliver true-to-life visuals with reduced eye strain.

The Pinnacle of Immersion: A New Flagship Arrives

This summer, LG will redefine immersion with a new UltraGear masterpiece. A colossal 51.6-inch screen with 1000R curvature will envelop players, while 5K2K resolution and a hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate ensure breathtaking detail without missing a frame.

The forthcoming model 52G930B-B is the culmination of this no-compromise engineering - and LG's signal is clear: the ultimate gaming experience is on the horizon.

For more information on the complete LG UltraGear OLED monitor range, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/ultragear-gaming-oled

About?LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit?www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965224/LG_OLED_evo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-oled-evo-the-display-technology-that-continues-to-define-the-premium-standard-302752875.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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