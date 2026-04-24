

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.9205 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9184.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1719 and 0.8663 from early lows of 1.1684 and 0.8868, respectively.



The euro edged up to 186.88 against the yen, from an early low of 186.44.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the franc, 1.18 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound and 188.00 against the yen.



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