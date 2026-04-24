First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite Appoints Scott Kelly As Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("First Canadian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Kelly has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Kelly brings over 20 years of extensive experience as a senior financial executive and director in the resource sector across North and South America. He has successfully guided public and private companies through all stages of growth, including IPOs, project development, transition to commercial production, and value-creating exit transactions.

Mr. Kelly previously served as CFO of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. and Mako Mining Corp., as Vice President of Finance for Pediment Gold Corp., and as CFO of Ely Gold Royalties, which was later acquired by Gold Royalty Corp. He is also a co-founder of Dryden Gold Corp., where he continues to serve as Director and CFO.

"Adding Scott to the First Canadian Graphite team is another step in transforming First Canadian Graphite into a leading critical minerals producer in the North American supply chain," said John LaGourgue, Chief Executive Officer. "Scott's proven track record in financial leadership, capital markets expertise, and successful project advancement makes him the ideal person to guide our financial strategy as we advance our graphite projects and create long-term value for our shareholders. His depth of experience will be instrumental as we move into this exciting next phase of growth."

The Company also announced that, concurrent with Mr. Kelly's appointment, Mr. Yingling, President, and Mr. Jassal, Chief Financial Officer, are no longer employed with the Company. These management changes aim to strengthen the Company's executive leadership and governance structure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite lnc.

Signed: "John LaGourgue"

John LaGourgue

CEO & Director

#2200 - 1250 Rene Levesque Blvd. Montreal, QC, H3B 4W8

Phone: (438) 469-0705

#1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6

Phone: (604) 343-7740

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@firstcanadiangrahite.com or 1-604-343-7740

Website: www.firstcanadiangraphite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-appoints-scott-kelly-as-chief-financial-officer-1160840