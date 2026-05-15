First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite to Attend the Mining Investment Event in Quebec City

Management to host one-on-one investor meetings to discuss ongoing advancements at its Lac Guéret South Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC Graphite" or the "Company") will be participating in one-on-one meetings at THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event") from June 2-4, 2026 at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

FC Graphite's new management team of John LaGourgue, CEO, Antoine Fournier, VP of Exploration, and Scott Kelly, CFO will be in attendance and look forward to meeting with investors and key stakeholders throughout the three-day conference.

"THE Mining Investment Event presents an exceptional opportunity to engage directly with key industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to drive the conversations shaping our industry's future." said John LaGourgue, CEO. "We are eager to connect with stakeholders, share our recent milestones and upcoming plans at Lac Guéret South, and explore strategic opportunities in Quebec."

The Lac Guéret South project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Lac Guéret South features surface-exposed graphite and a NI 43-101 resource at Zone 1 containing: 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg, among the highest graphite grades reported globally.

A comprehensive airborne geophysical survey was recently flown over the property, with results to be announced shortly. The survey confirmed several other significant graphite anomalies previously identified through surface sampling, highlighting strong exploration upside across the remainder of the project.

The Company is fully funded for its upcoming summer exploration program, which is scheduled to commence in June.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

About THE Mining Investment Event

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.



About First Canadian Graphite Inc.

First Canadian Graphite Inc. is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu.

In early 2026, the Company increased its land holdings to 167 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios within the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With substantial exploration opportunities remaining and total investments exceeding $10 million, First Canadian Graphite is actively engaged in expanding its resources and advancing toward the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company possesses sufficient funding to further advance this project throughout 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Fournier, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for First Canadian Graphite and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company has filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report with a detailed Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lac Guéret South Graphite Property ("Berkwood"), completed by independent experts Edward Lyons (Tekhne Resources), Florent Baril (Bumigeme), and Claude Duplessis (Goldminds Geoservices). For the full report and updates visit www.firstcanadiangraphite.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

John LaGourgue

First Canadian Graphite CEO and Director

info@firstcanadiangraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

www.firstcanadiangraphite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-to-attend-the-mining-investment-event-in-quebec-city-1167267