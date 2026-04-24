RedChip Companies, Inc.: New Horizon Aircraft and First Phosphate Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (Nasdaq:HOVR) and First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

HOVR: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/hovr_access

FRSPF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/frspf_access

Brandon Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Horizon Aircraft, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's development of a hybrid-electric eVTOL aircraft designed to combine the vertical takeoff capabilities of a helicopter with the speed, range, and efficiency of a conventional aircraft.

Robinson highlights Horizon Aircraft's successful large-scale prototype testing, including full transition flight, and outlines the company's path toward commercialization with a full-scale aircraft expected within the next 9 to 12 months. He emphasizes Horizon Aircraft's differentiated approach, leveraging patented fan-in-wing technology to achieve speeds up to 250 mph, a range of 500 miles, and significantly lower operating costs compared to traditional helicopters.

Robinson also details the company's focus on high-value mission-critical markets such as medevac, disaster relief, and military logistics, where performance advantages translate into meaningful operational benefits. Additionally, he discusses Horizon Aircraft's certification strategy with Transport Canada and the potential for FAA reciprocity, positioning the Company for accelerated market entry and global scalability.

John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategy to build a vertically integrated, mine-to-market supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in North America.

Passalacqua highlights a recent $16.7 million non-dilutive contribution from the Government of Canada, underscoring the strategic importance of the company's high-purity igneous phosphate resource and its role in advancing feasibility work and accelerating development timelines. He explains how First Phosphate is uniquely positioned to produce battery-grade phosphate materials, with over 90% of its resource suitable for direct conversion into LFP cathode active material-an essential component representing the majority of battery composition.

Passalacqua also emphasizes the company's progress in commercial discussions, including a definitive offtake agreement with a European partner, and outlines the scalability of its substantial resource base in Québec. He further details the growing importance of onshoring critical mineral supply chains to support North American energy independence, positioning First Phosphate as a key player in the rapidly expanding LFP battery market.

HOVR and FRSPF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional aircraft operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

For further information, please contact:

Armand MacKenzie

President

armand@firstphosphate.com

Tel: +1 (514) 618-5289

Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

Follow First Phosphate:

X: https://x.com/FirstPhosphate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-horizon-aircraft-and-first-phosphate-interviews-to-air-on-th-1160903