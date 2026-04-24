Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 500,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The options were exercisable at a price of US$0.22 (CAD$0.30) per share and the Company has received proceeds of US$110,000 (CAD$150,000) in respect of the exercise.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM of a total of 500,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 30 April 2026. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,309,027 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes



Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond



Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

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SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-exercise-of-options-1160914