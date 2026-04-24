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WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 11:45
0,748 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7240,74015:50
0,7180,75415:44
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 14:35 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 500,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The options were exercisable at a price of US$0.22 (CAD$0.30) per share and the Company has received proceeds of US$110,000 (CAD$150,000) in respect of the exercise.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM of a total of 500,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 30 April 2026. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,309,027 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes



Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond



Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-exercise-of-options-1160914

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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