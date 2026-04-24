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WKN: A2DTJG | ISIN: FI4000242961 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Nitro Games Oyj: Business Finland waives repayment of EUR 1.6 million loan

COMPANY RELEASE

24 April 2026 14:55 (EEST)

Nitro Games has received a decision from Business Finland to waive the repayment of a loan related to the mobile esports ecosystem project carried out between 2019 and 2021.

Nitro Games previously received EUR 1.6 million funding from Business Finland for this project. The funding was provided as a soft loan and was paid to the company in installments during 2019-2021.

According to Business Finland's rules, if the financial utilization of the project or its results fails, the remaining principal and interest may in exceptional cases be waived in part or in full. Nitro Games has now received such decision, waiving the repayment of the remaining principal amounting to EUR 1,612,826.00. The interest payments have also been waived.

This will improve the company's financial position, with a positive impact on the EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

This company release contains information that Nitro Games Oyj is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 24 April 2026 at 14:55 (EEST).

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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