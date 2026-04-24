

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economic sentiment turned more negative in April to the lowest level in over two-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted economic sentiment dropped to -5.3 in April from -2.5 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest reading since August 2023, when it was -6.1.



Among components, the morale for the retail sector eased notably to 1.0 from 14.0. The index for the manufacturing sector worsened to a 10-month low of -9 from -8. Meanwhile, the construction confidence held steady at 6.0, and the morale for services improved to 14 from 13.



The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained more pessimistic in April, with the corresponding index falling to -32 from -22 in March.



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