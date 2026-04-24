

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading higher from the flatline even as the Middle East standoff impacted market sentiment across asset classes and regions. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased a little less than a percent in the past 24 hours.



Despite expectations of a resumption in the next level of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have weighed heavily on sentiment. The sentiment reflected in markets worldwide, with crude oil benchmarks, Wall Street futures and ten-year sovereign bond yields, all trading in a mixed fashion. Gold futures and the six-currency dollar index have however retreated.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass does not reveal any decisive trend in the market. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $178 million, comprising long positions of $92 million and short positions of $86 million.



Amidst the positive market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has added 0.73 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.61 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 4.5 percent to $139 billion. Around 39 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 7 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.7 percent higher at $78,192.61. The current price is around 38 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 2.1 percent in the past week, curtailing year-to-date losses to 10.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $223 million on Thursday from $336 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $168 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) however dropped 0.11 percent overnight as it traded at $2,323.06. The leading alternate coin is trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $76 million on Thursday as compared with net inflows of $96 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $51 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has moved up one notch to the 63rd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance decreased to 59.99 percent from 60.1 percent a day earlier. At the same time, Ethereum's share of the of the crypto market has also dropped to 10.8 percent from 11.1 percent earlier.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) rallied 1.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.43, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.60 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $639.00. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.46 percent overnight to $86.24. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $7.3 million on Thursday versus nil flows on Wednesday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) accounted for inflows of $6.2 million.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged up 0.04 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3283. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0980. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 0.50 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $41.00, around 31 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



67th ranked Stable (STABLE) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of almost 16 percent. 16th ranked Zcash (ZEC) and 97th ranked Humanity Protocol (H) followed with overnight gains of more than 7 percent.



53rd ranked DeXe (DEXE) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of almost 13 percent.



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