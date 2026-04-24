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WKN: A41YW3 | ISIN: KYG451391133 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JX0
Lang & Schwarz
24.04.26 | 17:15
0,850 Euro
-100,00 % -0,850
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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HITEK GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,8140,88617:16
0,0000,00010.04.
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "Fiscal 2025 was a year of strategic progress and stabilized growth. Amid market pressures in tax devices and services, we returned to potential revenue growth driven by hardware growth and operational efficiency. "

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was approximately $6.5 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the increase in sale of selected safety monitoring equipment to petrochemical companies.

  • Revenue generated from hardware sales was approximately $6.1 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was due mainly to the increase in sales of selected safety monitoring equipment to petrochemical companies, and such increased sales drove a substantial growth in our hardware and equipment revenue.
  • Revenue generated from Tax devices and service was approximately $0.3 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due mainly to the tax bureau providing free electronic invoices, which has negatively impacted demand for our fee-based tax services.
  • Revenue generated from CIS software was approximately $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due mainly to our large customers reducing their procurement, even though two gained new customers in 2025. As the updated software can satisfy market demand and the Company is negotiating more sales contracts with new customers, we expect software sales will increase in the future.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was approximately $0.7 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease from approximately $1.0 million in fiscal year 2024. Our gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.6% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 34.6% for 2024. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to the increase in hardware sales and the reduced proportion of software sales revenue in 2025, which historically had a gross margin in excess of 50%.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were approximately $2.5 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase from approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling expenses were $4,478 in fiscal year 2025, an increase by 161.0% from $1,716 in fiscal year 2024. The increase in selling expense was mainly attributable to the increase in one-off program marketing and promotion expense.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 10.0% or $273,901 to $2,477,412 for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $2,751,313 in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to (1) the decrease of equity transaction fees of $123,374, as we did not conduct any private placement or other equity financing activities in 2025, as compared to one private placement completed in 2024; and (2) the decrease of $138,972 in donation to an education facility.

Other Income

Other income was $1,920,126 and $890,201 for years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the increase in net investment income of approximately $1.0 million in 2025.

Net Income

Net income was $180,142 for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1,076,832 from net loss of $896,690 for 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.6 million, compared to $7.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1,535,849 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This was an increase of $847,311 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $688,538 in 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,109,565 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This was an decrease of $7,451,231 compared to net cash used in investing activities of $9,560,796 in 2024.

There was no financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2025. The net cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $8.2 million attributable to a private placement.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an IT consulting and solutions service provider focusing on delivering services to business in various industry sectors in China. As of the date of this annual report, we have two lines of businesses- 1) services to small and medium businesses ("SMEs"), which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. We expect to actively develop our system integration services and online service platform in the near future. Our vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,




2025



2024


Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

3,611,999



$

7,236,798


Short-term investments



18,044,168




22,932,540


Accounts receivable, net



5,407,989




1,385,761


Advance to suppliers, net



290,680




11,315


Inventories, net



79,411




154,471


Loans receivable



6,020,220




958,996


Other receivable



6,846,247




-


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



491,712




1,506,297


Total current assets



40,792,426




34,186,178











Non-current assets









Accounts receivable - non-current



1,027,421




2,227,089


Loan receivable - non-current



285,996




4,383,982


Property, equipment and software, net



475,189




744,941


Total non-current assets



1,788,606




7,356,012


Total Assets


$

42,581,032



$

41,542,190











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

292,065



$

255,950


Advance from customers



-




11,034


Loan payable - related party



2,645,465




479,498


Deferred revenue



73,059




55,720


Taxes payable



1,795,736




1,680,476


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



148,342




130,691


Total current liabilities



4,954,667




2,613,369











Non-current Liabilities









Loan payable - related party



-




2,054,992


Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,616,053




1,598,909


Total non-current liabilities



1,616,053




3,653,901


Total Liabilities



6,570,720




6,267,270











Commitments and Contingencies



-




-











Shareholders' Equity









Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 431,808,000 shares authorized,
21,107,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.



2,111




2,111


Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 58,192,000 shares authorized,
8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.



819




819


Additional paid-in capital



24,920,060




24,920,060


Statutory reserve



836,215




836,215


Retained earnings



10,671,200




10,491,058


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(420,093)




(975,343)


Total Shareholders' Equity



36,010,312




35,274,920











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

42,581,032



$

41,542,190











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.









HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)






Years Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2023


Revenues


$

6,536,184



$

2,904,950



$

4,563,731


Cost of revenues



(5,845,713)




(1,899,065)




(2,642,491)


Gross profit



690,471




1,005,885




1,921,240















Operating expenses:













General and administrative



2,477,412




2,751,313




1,819,531


Selling



4,478




1,716




648


Total operating expenses



2,481,890




2,753,029




1,820,179















Operating (loss) income



(1,791,419)




(1,747,144)




101,061















Other income (expense)













Government subsidies



-




-




569,928


Net investment gain



1,382,934




336,241




330,552


Interest income



843,346




921,228




911,875


Interest expense



(308,870)




(313,937)




(313,861)


Deregistration cost



-




(104,127)




-


Other income (expense), net



2,716




50,796




(5,029)


Total other income, net



1,920,126




890,201




1,493,465















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



128,707




(856,943)




1,594,526


Income tax (benefit) expense



(51,435)




39,747




546,885















Net income (loss)


$

180,142



$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641


Comprehensive (loss) income













Net income (loss)


$

180,142



$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641


Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



555,250




(365,976)




(330,116)















Comprehensive income (loss)


$

735,392



$

(1,262,666)



$

717,525


Earnings (loss) per ordinary share













- Basic and diluted


$

0.01



$

(0.04)



$

0.08















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding













- Basic and diluted



21,107,364




20,603,614




13,257,469



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Years Ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023



Ordinary
Shares*



Class A
Ordinary
Shares*



Class B
Ordinary
Shares*



Additional









Accumulated
other



Total




Number
of
shares



Amount



Number
of
shares



Amount



Number
of
shares



Amount



paid-in
capital



Statutory
reserve



Retained
earnings



comprehensive
loss



Shareholders'
Equity


Balance as of
December 31,
 2022



8,247,913



$

1,099




-



$

-




-



$

-



$

2,628,356



$

836,215



$

10,340,107



$

(279,251)



$

13,526,526


Shares issued



68,094




340




-




-




-




-




14,093,195




-




-




-




14,093,535


Foreign currency
translation
adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




(330,116)




(330,116)


Net income



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




1,047,641




-




1,047,641


Balance as of
December 31,
2023



8,316,007



$

1,439




-



$

-




-



$

-



$

16,721,551



$

836,215



$

11,387,748



$

(609,367)



$

28,337,586


Shares re-
designated and
re-classified



(8,316,007)




(1,439)




124,007




620




8,192,000




819




-




-




-




-




-


Issuance of
common stock
and warrants in
private
placement



-




-




298,140




1,491




-




-




8,198,509




-




-




-




8,200,000


Foreign currency
translation
adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




(365,976)




(365,976)


Net loss



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




(896,690)




-




(896,690)


Balance as of
December 31,
2024



-



$

-




422,147



$

2,111




8,192,000



$

819



$

24,920,060



$

836,215



$

10,491,058



$

(975,343)



$

35,274,920


Foreign currency
translation
adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




555,250




555,250


Net income



-




-




-




-




-




-




-




-




180,142




-




180,142


Balance as of
December 31,
2025



-



$

-




422,147



$

2,111




8,192,000



$

819



$

24,920,060



$

836,215



$

10,671,200



$

(420,093)



$

36,010,312















































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Years Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities










Net income (loss)


$

180,142



$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in
operating activities:













Depreciation



294,191




259,554




50,662


Amortization of right-of-use assets



-




-




3,167


Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



-




-




1,413


Accrued interest income from loans, net



(134,261)




(225,665)




(102,418)


Net investment gain



(998,244)




(58,130)




(208,626)


Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses of receivables
and advance to suppliers



344,715




366,736




(2,325)


Provision for obsolete inventories



485




-




5,559


Deferred income tax



(51,435)




39,747




339,332


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Short-term investments - trading securities



1,626,456




(2,612,671)




(1,696,545)


Accounts receivable



(2,982,936)




2,990,258




567,480


Accounts receivable - related party



-




-




390,197


Advance to suppliers



(271,328)




(8,175)




472,219


Deferred offering cost



-




-




(130,134)


Inventories



79,126




59,802




194,872


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



295,234




65,672




(13,028)


Accounts payable



26,557




(265,203)




(146,642)


Advance from customers



(11,205)




6,640




4,632


Deferred revenue



14,497




(9,389)




(787,062)


Taxes payable



40,552




(281,961)




291,578


Operating lease liabilities



-




-




(3,167)


Due to related parties



-




-




(584)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



11,605




(119,063)




(340,133)


Net cash used in operating activities



(1,535,849)




(688,538)




(61,912)















Cash flows from investing activities













Advance payment for software development



-




(290,488)




(339,309)


Loans to third parties



(3,918,261)




(2,899,088)




(11,260,542)


Repayment from third-party loans



3,208,696




5,338,780




8,830,933


Prepayment for office renovation



-




-




(150,156)


Purchases of property and equipment



-




-




(186,499)


Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(11,600,000)




(18,200,000)




(11,000,000)


Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



9,200,000




7,500,000




7,159,018


Refund of (payment for) deposit for acquisition



1,000,000




(1,010,000)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(2,109,565)




(9,560,796)




(6,946,555)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



-




8,200,000




15,142,902


Net cash provided by financing activities



-




8,200,000




15,142,902















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



20,615




(25,405)




(26,058)


Net (decrease) increase in cash



(3,624,799)




(2,074,739)




8,108,377


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year



7,236,798




9,311,537




1,203,160


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year


$

3,611,999



$

7,236,798



$

9,311,537















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes


$

-



$

79,138



$

36,504


Cash paid for interest


$

-



$

51,420



$

287,706















Non-cash transactions:













Deferred offering cost


$

-



$

-



$

1,049,367


Recognition of other receivable upon termination of investment
agreement related to short-term investments


$

6,846,247



$

-



$

-















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Hitek Global Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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