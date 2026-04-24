Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9Z9 | ISIN: SE0003917798 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DG
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 17:08
2,978 Euro
+12,80 % +0,338
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9062,95617:18
2,9222,93817:18
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 16:20 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sivers Semiconductors AB Postpones Publication of Annual Report 2025 Amid Dual Listing Evaluation

Delay follows Ongoing Audit Uplift tied to Evaluation of Potential Nasdaq New York Dual Listing

KISTA, Sweden, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (STO: SIVE) ("Sivers" or the "Company") today announces that the publication of the Company's Annual Report 2025 is postponed from April 27, 2026 to May 15, 2026.

The postponement is due to the ongoing audit uplift of the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to align with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards, as previously communicated on April 16, 2026 in connection with the Company's evaluation of a potential dual listing on Nasdaq New York. The audit uplift work requires additional time to complete, and the Board of Directors has concluded that it requires more time to finalize the Annual Report within the originally communicated timeframe.

The Company has informed Nasdaq Stockholm regarding the postponement of the Annual Report.

As a consequence, the Annual General Meeting, previously scheduled for May 27, 2026, will be held on June 15, 2026. A separate notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be issued in due course.

The Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 20, 2026.

The financial calendar on the Company's website, www.siverssemiconductors.com, has been updated accordingly.

For more information, please contact:
Heine Thorsgaard
CFO, Sivers Semiconductors
Email: [email protected]

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Sivers Semiconductors AB Postpones Publication of Annual Report 2025 Amid Dual Listing Evaluation Delay follows Ongoing Audit Uplift tied to Evaluation of Potential Nasdaq New York Dual Listing News Powered by Cision

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.