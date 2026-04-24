Telia Lietuva: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 April 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Telia Lietuva') shareholders was held on 24 April 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva decided:

- To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2025. The annual report of the Company for the year 2025, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board, was presented to the shareholders.

- To allocate the Company's profit for the year 2025: from the Company's distributable profit of EUR 216,430 thousand to allocate EUR 81,566 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2025, i.e. EUR 0.14 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 134,864 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). To allocate EUR 39.6 thousand for tantiemes for the year 2025 to two independent members of the Board - Leda Iržikeviciene and Mindaugas Glodas - EUR 19.8 thousand each.

The Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania provides that dividends shall be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the 10th business day following the Annual General Meeting that adopts a decision on dividend payment (rights accounting day) will be on the Shareholders' List of the Company, i.e., will be shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB on 11 May 2026.

Following the Law on Companies the Company should pay dividends within the one month following the day on which the decision on profit distribution was adopted. The Company plans to pay out dividends for the year 2025 on 21 May 2026.

Following Lithuanian laws dividends paid in 2026 to natural persons-residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding personal income tax of 15 per cent. Dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities-residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding corporate income tax of 17 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

- To approve the Company's Remuneration Report for the year 2025.

- To elect KPMG Baltics, UAB as the Company's audit enterprise to audit the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2026 and 2027, to assess the annual report of the Company for the year 2026 and 2027 and to provide limited assurance of the Company's sustainability statement for the year 2026 and 2027. To authorize the CEO of the Company to conclude the agreements for the audit of the Company's annual financial statements, the assessment of the annual report and provision of the limited assurance of the sustainability statement, establishing the payment for the services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than 560,000 (five hundred sixty thousand) euro (VAT excluded) for two financial years.

- Taking into consideration that the Board member, Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, has resigned from the Board as of 23 April 2026, for a current term of the Board till 28 April 2027 to elect to the Board of the Company Jan Andreas Christian Ekström proposed by Telia Company AB.

Andreas Ekström is Head of Telia Asset Management at Telia Company AB (Sweden). Graduated from Stockholm University (Sweden) as Master of Science in Finance, Truman State University, Missouri, U.S.A., and Växjö University (Sweden) as Bachelor of Science in Finance. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Council and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) SIA (Latvia) as well as Chairman of the Boards and Chairman of the Audit and Remuneration Committees at Telia Towers AB (Sweden), Telia Towers Sweden AB (Sweden), Telia Towers Finland Oy (Finland) and Telia Towers Norway AS (Norway). He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva, AB.

The elected member of the Board is regarded as non-executive member of the Board.

- To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all adopted decisions, sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.

ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Annual and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

- The Company's Profit Allocation for the year 2025

- The Company's Remuneration Report for the year 2025

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt