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WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
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Hindustan Zinc clocks record Q4 net profit of US$ 550 million, up 68% YoY; EBITDA at US$ 847 million, driven by efficiency-led growth

UDAIPUR, India, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India-based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2026.

For the full year, the company reported its highest-ever revenue of US$ 4,623 million, up 20% YoY, and all-time high EBITDA of US$ 2,508 million, up 27% YoY, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 54%. Net profit for the year stood at a record US$ 1,565 million, up 34% YoY. In the fourth quarter, EBITDA stood at record US$ 847 million, up 61% YoY, while net profit rose to a record US$ 550 million, up 68% YoY.

Operationally, the company achieved its highest-ever mined metal production of 1,114 Kt and second-best refined metal production of 1,048 Kt. During the year, it successfully debottlenecked its Chanderiya and Dariba smelters in Rajasthan, increasing its refined zinc capacity.

Commenting on Hindustan Zinc's performance, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are proud to deliver a record-breaking performance this quarter and for the full year, by crossing 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal production. We also delivered a record quarterly refined metal production at the lowest cost of production excluding royalty of $ 959 per tonne despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges. These milestones reflect the resilience of our business, strong execution, and unwavering focus on value creation. As we step into our 2.0 growth phase, we are strengthening our strategic roadmap. With our move into critical minerals, we are aligning with future-facing sectors while contributing meaningfully to India's growth and long-term stakeholder value."

Silver continued to be a significant value driver, with annual production of 627 tonnes, contributing 45% to overall profitability. In the fourth quarter, silver production stood at 176 tonnes, up 11% QoQ.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

Note:
Quarterly zinc cost of production is the lowest since underground transition
USD-INR rate is 91.50 for the quarter and 88.36 for the full year

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-clocks-record-q4-net-profit-of-us-550-million-up-68-yoy-ebitda-at-us-847-million-driven-by-efficiency-led-growth-302753107.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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