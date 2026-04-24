Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, Colibri aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting allowing management to focus its resources on the Company's exploration and development programs.

As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Colibri will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. Colibri holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project with partner Tocvan Ventures (CSE: TOC), and an additional 60% interest in highly prospective claims at the Diamante Gold & Silver Project.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to adopt the SAR Pilot Program, the anticipated benefits of semi-annual reporting, and the Company's continued compliance with applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in securities legislation or regulatory requirements, the Company ceasing to meet the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294173

Source: Colibri Resource Corporation