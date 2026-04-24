

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mental health conditions now affect more than a billion people worldwide, yet the public health response has not kept pace with the growing need. Experts warn that depression and anxiety are rising sharply among young people, with one in seven adolescents impacted.



Since 2010, anxiety disorders in teens aged 15-19 have surged nearly 70%, while depression has increased by about 30%. These trends carry long-term consequences for education, employment, and overall wellbeing.



The economic burden is equally severe. Anxiety and depression alone are estimated to cost the global economy over $1 trillion annually. Despite this, mental health spending remains low, accounting for just 2.1% of health budgets worldwide.



Access to care is uneven, with high-income countries offering outpatient services in 90% of cases compared to only 30% in low-income regions. Community services are even scarcer, leaving millions of young people without adequate support.



Experts stress that governments must prioritize mental health funding, youth-focused strategies, and equitable access to care. Without urgent action, the unmet needs of children and adolescents will continue to grow, deepening inequalities and worsening outcomes.



What Can Be Done?



While systemic change is essential, there are practical steps that can help ease the burden:



.Early intervention in schools- integrating mental health education and counseling services to support young people before conditions escalate.



.Digital tools and telehealth- expanding access to therapy and support networks, especially in underserved regions.



.Community engagement- encouraging peer support groups, local awareness campaigns, and stigma reduction initiatives.



.Workplace programs- promoting mental health days, flexible schedules, and stress-management resources to protect employees.



.Global collaboration- sharing best practices and scaling successful models across borders to close the care gap.



The message is clear: mental health must be treated as a core public health priority. With coordinated action from governments, communities, and individuals, the growing crisis can be met with solutions that restore hope and resilience.



Courtesy: The Lancet Public Health



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News