

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a major public health milestone, the World Health Organization has congratulated The Bahamas for eliminating the spread of HIV from mothers to their babies.



'I congratulate The Bahamas on this outstanding achievement, which solidifies years of political commitment and the dedication of health workers,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'By ensuring that children are born free of HIV, we are securing a healthier, brighter future for the next generation.'



The country achieved this by building a strong and inclusive healthcare system. All pregnant women, no matter their nationality or legal status, receive free prenatal care in both public and private hospitals. They are tested for HIV early in pregnancy and again later on. Additionally, a well-connected lab system helps ensure accurate and timely testing.



'This achievement reflects sustained political commitment and strong national leadership, alongside the dedication and compassion of the health workforce,' said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO Regional Director for the Americas.



'As we look ahead, this milestone is not only a moment of national pride but also an opportunity to build on this success, advancing efforts to end HIV and other communicable diseases as public health threats across the Caribbean and the Americas.'



With this achievement, The Bahamas joins a small group of countries in the Americas that have reached this goal, following leaders like Cuba and Brazil. The country plans to maintain these standards through ongoing monitoring and strong primary healthcare.



'For years, The Bahamas has been working very hard to address the situation of HIV/AIDS,' said Dr Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness of The Bahamas. 'A lot of people have been involved in us achieving this great milestone - our nurses in our public health system, our nurses and doctors in our tertiary health-care system, and, by extension, all of the clinics spread throughout our archipelago.'



As per the WHO, efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission are fully part of routine pregnancy care under the Maternal and Child Health programme, which works closely with the national infectious disease team, handling HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Preventive medicine, like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), is also offered, including to pregnant women.



To make sure care continues smoothly, mothers with HIV and their babies are closely monitored. Patients receive longer supplies of HIV medicines, and services like STI treatment and family planning are provided free of cost.



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