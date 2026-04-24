Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Armour Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Armour Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR). ARR reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $(58.0)M, or $(0.49)/share, as stronger carry income was more than offset by quarter-end mark-to-market pressure across the portfolio. Net interest income improved to $70.7M, but this was outweighed by a $(182.6)M loss on Agency securities and a $(10.6)M loss on U.S. Treasuries, partially offset by $83.0M of derivative gains. The primary drag in the quarter was the 6.5% decline in book value to $17.42/share, resulting in (2.6)% total economic return, reflecting the impact of wider spreads and weaker MBS pricing late in the period.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Core earnings power improved despite mark-to-market pressure. ARR's headline loss was driven by spread-driven marks, but distributable earnings rose to $0.76/share and economic spread widened to 1.84%.

Dividend coverage moved back above the line. The $0.72 quarterly dividend was covered by distributable earnings, lowering the payout ratio to ~95% from ~101% in 4Q25.

Liquidity and Agency-heavy positioning support flexibility. ARR ended with $1.1B of liquidity, an Agency-focused portfolio, and continued capital access, preserving deployment capacity despite book value pressure.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294214

Source: Reportable, Inc.