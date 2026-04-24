Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions and other infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain networks, today announced the launch of its public treasury and operations dashboard, designed to provide improved visibility into the Company's asset base and operating footprint.

The dashboard provides a centralized view of TenX's validator-related activity, digital asset treasury holdings, cash, and stablecoin balances. By presenting infrastructure participation and treasury exposure in one location, the dashboard seeks to enhance TenX's broader commitment to improving disclosure and strengthening market understanding of its business model.

The dashboard has been developed as an investor communications tool to support clearer understanding of the Company's balance sheet composition and revenue-oriented network participation strategy. Information displayed on the dashboard is based on Company records, internally maintained tracking systems, and market data sourced from third-party providers. Reported balances are designed to provide an accessible reference view and may not reflect real-time positions. Pricing and valuation metrics may be subject to delay or variation depending on data availability. The dashboard is provided for informational purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the Company's public filings and other continuous disclosure documents. The Company expects to continue augmenting the dashboard over time as additional data and reporting features become available.

"At TenX, transparency and accessibility are central to how we communicate with the market," said Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX. "This dashboard is designed to help shareholders and prospective investors better understand both our digital asset treasury and the validator infrastructure that supports our operating model. It reflects our approach to turning network participation into revenue."

Shareholders and interested parties can access the dashboard at

www.tenx.inc.

Advisory Agreement with DeFi Technologies Inc.

Pursuant to the previously announced advisory services agreement between the Company and DeFi Technologies Inc. ("DeFi Technologies"), the Company has elected to satisfy the second installment of C$150,000 payable thereunder through the issuance of a combination of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "TenX Shares") and cash.

Accordingly, the Company paid C$50,000 in cash and issued 612,745 TenX Shares (the "Advisor Shares") to DeFi Technologies for services rendered at a deemed price of C$0.16 per Advisor Share based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price of the TenX Shares as of March 1, 2026. The Advisor Shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About TenX

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294139

Source: TenX Protocols Inc.