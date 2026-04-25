

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rolled out a plan to speed up the development of psychedelic treatments for serious mental health issues, marking a significant change in U.S. healthcare policy.



This move follows an executive order from Donald Trump, which urged federal health agencies to broaden access to new therapies. The focus is on tough-to-treat conditions like treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and substance use disorders.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mentioned that the administration is putting a spotlight on therapies that get the 'Breakthrough Therapy' designation, which means there's early clinical evidence showing real improvements for patients. As part of the initiative, the FDA will be giving out national priority vouchers to companies looking into psilocybin for depression and methylone for PTSD.



Additionally, the agency has given the green light for an early-stage clinical trial of noribogaine hydrochloride, a compound from ibogaine, as a possible treatment for alcohol use disorder. This is a big step as it's the first time a substance like this has been approved for human trials in the U.S.



FDA Commissioner Marty Makary stressed that, while these therapies look promising, they're still under review. 'These medications could really help solve our mental health crisis,' he said, while also noting that any approvals would come with strict guidelines and wouldn't work like regular prescription drugs.



The FDA pointed out that just because trials are allowed to move forward doesn't mean they're approved. They'll be keeping a close eye on safety and effectiveness as research continues. Makary hinted that decisions on some treatments might come as soon as this summer or fall.



This initiative fits into a larger effort by the administration to speed up drug approvals, including changes to longstanding requirements for numerous clinical trials. However, some experts have expressed concerns about the risks that faster timelines might bring.



Officials also brought up the importance of affordability in pushing certain therapies forward, emphasizing the goal of making treatments more accessible if they get the green light.



This announcement coincides with other moves to loosen restrictions on state-licensed medical cannabis operators, showcasing a broader shift in U.S. policy towards alternative mental health treatments.



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