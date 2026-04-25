

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently shared that the Justice Department is moving to change the classification of some types of marijuana under federal law, which marks a notable shift in how the U.S. views drug policy.



According to Blanche, cannabis that is FDA-approved and state-licensed will be reclassified from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Justice Department's guidelines.



Schedule I substances, like heroin and LSD, are seen as extremely dangerous and have no accepted medical use, whereas Schedule III drugs are recognized as having a moderate to lower potential for dependency.



The Justice Department is also planning to hold a quick hearing on June 29 to look into broader changes regarding marijuana's classification. This suggests that more policy changes could be on the horizon. This move is in line with an executive order from Donald Trump aimed at speeding up the reclassification of cannabis, though it doesn't go as far as completely legalizing it at the federal level.



Blanche explained that this decision is meant to make medical treatments more accessible and boost scientific research. 'This rescheduling allows for studies on the safety and effectiveness of marijuana, ultimately giving patients better care and providing doctors with more trustworthy information,' he noted.



The White House is on board with this development, with spokesperson Kush Desai describing it as a significant step toward enhancing research related to the medical use of cannabis.



Changing marijuana's classification is expected to reduce restrictions on clinical research, which scientists have argued has been hindered for decades due to cannabis's Schedule I designation set during Richard Nixon's presidency.



This policy change shows a growing openness in the federal government to rethink cannabis regulations while trying to juggle public health concerns with the need for scientific research.



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