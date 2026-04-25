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WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 21:57
43,080 Euro
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Dow Jones News
25.04.2026 06:39 Uhr
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STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

PR No: C3392C

STMicroelectronics Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results 

-- Q126 net revenues at $3.10 billion 
 
  -- U.S. GAAP Gross margin at 33.8%. Excluding the Purchase Price Allocation 
   (PPA) effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business, 
   non-U.S. GAAP1 gross margin at 34.1% 
 
  -- U.S. GAAP operating income at $70 million (non-U.S. GAAP1 operating 
   income at $171 million) 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q226 net revenues of $3.45 billion and 
   U.S. GAAP gross margin of 34.8% (non-U.S. GAAP1 gross margin of 35.2%)

Geneva, April 23, 2026 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported first quarter net revenues of $3.10 billion, gross margin of 33.8%, operating income of $70 million, and net income of $37 million or $0.04 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) gross margin of 34.1%, non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $171 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $122 million or $0.13 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "Q1 net revenues, excluding the contribution of our acquisition of NXP's 
   MEMS sensor business, came above the mid-point of our business outlook 
   range, driven mainly by higher revenues in our engaged customer programs 
   in Personal electronics and CECP. Gross margin was above the mid-point of 
   our business outlook range mainly due to better product mix." 
 
  -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q1 net revenues increased 23.0%; excluding 
   the contribution of our acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business, they 
   increased 21.4%. Q1 gross margin was 33.8%, operating margin was 2.3% and 
   net income was $37 million. On a non-U.S. GAAP1 basis gross margin was 
   34.1%, operating margin was 5.5% and net income was $122 million." 
 
  -- "In Q1, despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, we saw improving demand 
   with strong booking and normalized inventory in distribution." 
 
  -- "Our second quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.45 billion, increasing 11.6% sequentially and 24.9% 
   year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to be about 34.8%, including 
   about 100 basis points of unused capacity charges. Non-U.S. GAAP1 gross 
   margin is expected to be about 35.2%." 
 
  -- "ST is now strategically positioned to capture upside from new AI driven 
   programs, leveraging specialized technologies to enable the evolving AI 
   infrastructure, confirming our datacenters revenue expectation to be 
   nicely above $500 million for 2026 and well above $1 billion for 2027."

Quarterly Financial Summary 

U.S. GAAP              Q1        Q1 
  (US$ m, except per share data)  2026  Q4 2025  2025   Q/Q   Y/Y 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Net Revenues           $3,095  $3,329 $2,517  -7.0%   23.0% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Gross Profit           $1,045  $1,172  $841  -10.9%   24.3% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Gross Margin            33.8%  35.2%  33.4% -140bps   40bps 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Operating Income           $70   $125   $3  -43.8% 2,327.6% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Operating Margin          2.3%   3.8%  0.1% -150bps  220bps 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Net Income (Loss)          $37  $(30)   $56    -  -33.7% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.04 $(0.03)  $0.06    -  -33.3% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Non-U.S. GAAP(1)           Q1        Q1 
  (US$ m, except per share data)   2026 Q4 2025  2025   Q/Q    Y/Y 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Gross Profit            1,056  1,172   841  -10.0%   25.5% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Gross Margin            34.1%  35.2%  33.4% -110bps   70bps 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Operating Income          $171   $266   $11  -35.7% 1,454.5% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Operating Margin          5.5%   8.0%  0.4% -250bps  510bps 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Net Income             $122   $100   $63  22.0%   93.7% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- -------- 
 Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.13  $0.11  $0.07  18.2%   85.7% 
---------------------------------- ------ ------- ------ ------- --------

________________________

(1) Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.

First Quarter 2026 Summary Review 

Q1   Q4   Q1 
 Net Revenues by Reportable Segment(2) (US$ m)       2026  2025  2025  Q/Q  Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment      1,318  1,449  1,069 -9.1% 23.2% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment          389   412   397 -5.4% -1.8% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors 
  (APMS) Product Group                   1,707  1,861  1,466 -8.3% 16.4% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Embedded Processing (EMP) segment              975  1,015   742 -4.0% 31.3% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 RF & Optical Communications (RFOC) segment          409   449   306 -9.0% 33.9% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products 
  (MDRF) Product Group                   1,384  1,464  1,048 -5.5% 32.1% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Others                             4    4    3   -   - 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- ----- 
 Total Net Revenues                    $3,095 $3,329 $2,517 -7.0% 23.0% 
---------------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ ------ ----- -----

Net revenues totaled $3.10 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.0%. Net revenues included about $40 million revenues associated with NXP's MEMS sensor business; excluding this contribution net revenues increased 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 24.5% and 19.2%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 7.0% and 8.2% excluding NXP's MEMS sensor business contribution, 50 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.05 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.3%. Gross margin of 33.8%, increased 40 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to lower unused capacity charges and better product mix. Gross profit included $11 million Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business. Non-U.S. GAAP(1) Gross Margin, excluding this item, was 34.1%. Excluding the impact from NXP's MEMS sensor business and related PPA effects, gross margin stood at 33.9%, 20 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Operating income increased from $3 million in the year-ago quarter to $70 million. ST's operating margin increased on a year-over-year basis to 2.3% of net revenues, compared to 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025. Operating income included $71 million impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, mainly reflecting charges related to the execution of the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base and $30 million Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) effects from the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $171 million in the first quarter (or 5.5% non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating margin).

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S)(2) segment: 

-- Revenue increased 23.2% mainly due to Imaging and MEMS and, to a lesser 
   extent, Analog. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 95.8% to $161 million. Operating margin was 
   12.2% compared to 7.7%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 1.8%. 
 
  -- Operating result decreased from a loss of $28 million to a loss of $84 
   million. Operating margin was -21.5% compared to -6.9%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2026 00:03 ET (04:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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