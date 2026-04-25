

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to a 2-day low of 1.1723 against the euro and a 4-day low of 1.3538 against the pound.



The greenback dropped to 159.30 against the yen and 0.7845 against the franc, from an early high of 159.84 and an 11-day high of 0.7876, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen and 0.76 against the franc.



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