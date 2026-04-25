Wynn Macau Showcases Macao's Sino-Portuguese Heritage in Madrid

Roadshow highlights porcelain, cuisine and immersive cultural experiences as Macao expands its appeal to European travelers

MADRID, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Experience Macao" roadshow, curated by the Macao Government Tourism Office, was held from April 17 to 21 at Plaza Puente del Rey along the Manzanares River in Madrid. The five-day tourism showcase featured four main exhibition zones and 20 booths, offering visitors a glimpse of Macao through light installations, cultural performances and hands-on food experiences. Wynn Macau, a key player in Macao's hospitality and tourism industry, aligned with the roadshow's theme by bringing to life the city's long-standing blend of Chinese and Portuguese influences-drawing on its art collections, intangible cultural heritage and signature cuisine.

One of the roadshow's centerpieces was a large-scale Jingdezhen porcelain exhibition originally presented at Wynn, adapted for the Madrid event to give the European audience a direct sense of the historical depth and craftsmanship of Chinese ceramics.

In 1603, "Kraak porcelain" left Macao on Portuguese merchant ships, serving as one of Europe's earliest cultural impressions of China. Centuries later, through this porcelain-themed immersive light-and-shadow exhibition, porcelain once again serves as a link between cultures, reconnecting past exchange with a contemporary audience.

Beyond the exhibition, Wynn has repeatedly used Macao as a platform to introduce Jiangxi's culture and products to international audiences. That has included spotlighting regional specialties such as Xiushui's fried tofu and Nancheng's sweet potato noodles, as well as working with Macao artists on porcelain-inspired cultural products.

"Macao is a vital window for cross-cultural exchange, and we aim to use it to introduce Chinese culture to international audiences," said Linda Chen, President of Wynn Macau. "We want visitors from around the globe to see the beauty of traditional Chinese culture through Macao-and to be inspired to visit both Macao and Jiangxi, creating a true 'one city, two destinations' travel concept."

The Madrid roadshow also included an on-site reception area and a range of interactive Macao tourism experiences. Visitors could try their hand at drumming in a Lion Dance experience zone, or dress in traditional Chinese wedding attire known as Qun Kwa for photos. A traditional Macao teahouse pop-up offered specialty dim sum and sugar painting demonstrations. Racing fans got a taste of the Guia Circuit through a simulation experience presented by the Macao Grand Prix Museum. Meanwhile, immersive virtual reality installations let visitors explore nine different Macao travel itineraries.

"We want to tap into Macao's unique Sino-Western heritage-its historic architecture and intangible cultural traditions-to create stronger connections with visitors in Spain and across Europe," Chen said. "The goal is to build sustained interest in Macao as a cultural tourism destination, beyond individual campaigns or promotions."

Spain, known worldwide for its food culture, has a natural appreciation for flavor. The roadshow serves as a platform to showcase Macao's broader appeal as a travel destination, including luxury accommodations, Michelin-starred dining and diverse tourism offerings, helping international visitors connect directly with Macao's cultural tourism offerings.

"We will continue to take advantage of the Greater Bay Area's 'multi-destination itineraries' to deepen regional tourism ties," Chen said. "At the same time, we will strengthen strategic cooperation between Hengqin and Macao to encourage closer coordination across travel offerings, shared visitor touchpoints, and more integrated travel between destinations. As we keep enriching our cultural travel portfolio, we remain committed to presenting Chinese culture to international audiences in ways that are engaging, accessible, and relevant to global travelers."

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