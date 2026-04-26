Wynn Resorts (Macau): Wynn Honors the Top-Tier Wines of China at the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards Ceremony

Wynn reveals 36 trophy winners, hosts celebratory wine dinners and commences global promotional tour for the award-winning wines

MACAO, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region (IPIM), and the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (ICM), the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony was held at Wynn Palace on the evening of April 24. More than 200 wine experts, representatives from Chinese wineries, industry professionals, international media, and wine enthusiasts gathered in Macao to witness the third annual awards event, where 36 trophies were awarded to China's top-tier wineries. This year, Amethyard Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2024 received the highest honor of "Best Wine of China".

In celebration of Wynn's 20th anniversary milestone in Macao and to highlight the award-winning wines from this year's competition, Wynn's acclaimed restaurants and bars presented an unprecedented 20-hands celebratory feast for guests to discover the exceptional quality of the wines. Following the awards ceremony, Wynn will now implement an array of global promotional initiatives to build brand awareness and boost market expansion for top-tier Chinese wines on a global scale.

The awards ceremony celebrates the very best of Chinese wines

To officially launch the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, many distinguished guests gathered together for a lively opening ceremony at Wynn Palace. Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Ms. Elaine Wong, Acting President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Ms. Shu Huan, Chief Representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Macao; Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Michael Weaver, Chief Communications Officer of Wynn Resorts, Limited; and Mr. Eddie McDougall, Chairman of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards officiated the opening ceremony. Prominent guests attending the opening ceremony included Mr. Yang Yi, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Dr. Ray Ng, Executive Chairman of The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau.

In her speech at the awards ceremony, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office said: "This year's wine competition is once again a success as leading players from China's wine industry unite in Macao to "connect through wine", strengthen industry exchanges, and forge new collaborations. The awards event also further elevates Macao's global reputation as a "Creative City of Gastronomy". The Macao Government Tourism Office welcomes the efforts of industry partners to proactively organize diverse events, develop innovative tourism products and services, and offer diverse travel experiences as they expand into overseas markets."

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited said, "Since its debut in 2024, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards has upheld the visionary principle of 'International Standards, Chinese Ingenuity' to align China's diverse wine terroirs with global culinary and wine evaluation standards in accordance with the Macao SAR Government's development strategy under the national 15th Five-Year Plan. The Awards helps bring the Chinese gastronomy and beverages to a global stage and injects new momentum into Macao's moderate economic diversification and sustainable development. Moving forward, Wynn will continue to leverage Macao as a window to deepen international exchanges and bridging China to the world, while placing a strong emphasis on understanding and implementing the General Secretary's strategic blueprint for the development of the service sector. Through these targeted efforts, we will unlock the potential and upgrade the quality of more 'China Services' brands, elevate the global competitiveness of the service sector, and continuously improve the public's sense of fulfilment. We look forward to powering the future of China's service industry by driving greater awareness around China's diverse cultures and industries across the world, setting the stage for Hong Kong and Macao to be a 'window to the world' for all of China, and collaborating with more Chinese brands to shine on the global stage."

International judging panel conducted rigorous blind tastings to evaluate the best of Chinese wine

This year's judging panel comprised 23 of the world's leading wine authorities, including 11 Masters of Wine (MW), 2 Master Sommeliers (MS), one industry expert with dual MW and MS certifications, as well as industry professionals from around the world including renowned winemakers, educators, wine buyers, and media professionals.

The panel evaluated more than 800 wines from approximately 180 Chinese wineries. All wines were assessed through blind tastings using the internationally recognized 100-point system. Medals have been awarded to wines based on a tiered scoring system: Bronze (85-89 points), Silver (90-94 points), and Gold (95-100 points). All of the gold medal winners in the competition competed for 36 trophies including the highly coveted "Best Wine of China Trophy"; trophies for wines across three divisions: "Wynn Signature Trophies", "Varietals Champion Trophies" and "Regional Champion Trophies"; as well as trophies for the winners of the "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" and "Best Young Winemaker" categories.

The awards shine a light on stand-out wine producers and the diversity of Chinese wine

After a week of intensive judging, the award-winning wines of 2026 span across many wine-producing regions, showcasing the rich diversity of Chinese wines in terms of varietal expression, stylistic innovation, and nuanced interpretation of terroir. Several stand-out awards this year are:

Amethyard Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2024 : This Hebei white wine garnered the highest title of "Best Wine of China" as well as two more trophies: "Best of North China" and "Best Sweet Wine"

This Hebei white wine garnered the highest title of "Best Wine of China" as well as two more trophies: "Best of North China" and "Best Sweet Wine" He Lan Hong Dry Red Wine 2019 : This red wine from Ningxia scooped four trophies this year: "Best of Ningxia", "Best Red Blends", "Best Value Wine" and "Best Cabernet Sauvignon Blends"

This red wine from Ningxia scooped four trophies this year: "Best of Ningxia", "Best Red Blends", "Best Value Wine" and "Best Cabernet Sauvignon Blends" Shangri-La Sacred Land Red Wine 2019 : This red wine from Yunnan earned three trophies: "Best Red Wine", "Best Cabernet Sauvignon" and "Best of Southwest High Mountain Area"

This red wine from Yunnan earned three trophies: "Best Red Wine", "Best Cabernet Sauvignon" and "Best of Southwest High Mountain Area" Li Guojun, winemaker atSacred Snow Mountain Winery: Mr. Li earned the "Best Young Winemaker" award this year for his exceptional winemaking skills and for opening a new chapter in the craftsmanship of Chinese wine

In celebration of 20 years, Wynn hosted a 20-hands celebratory feast, a Chinese wine forum and a walkaround tasting event

In a special tribute to this year's competition and Wynn's 20th anniversary in Macao, 10 of Wynn's culinary masters hosted a 20-hands celebratory feast at the awards ceremony. Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam's Seasons, Executive Chef Hironori Maeda of Mizumi, Executive Chef Kevin Zhu of Lakeview Palace, Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral of SW Steakhouse, Executive Chef Marco Pacetta of Sole e Mare at Fontana from Wynn Palace; Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong of Wing Lei and Executive Chef Henry Zhang of Drunken Fish from Wynn Macau; Mark Lloyd, Director of Bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, as well as Executive Pastry Chef Cyril Dupuis and Master Pastry Artist Bob Tay, all partnered to present exceptional dishes paired with award-winning wines selected from "Wynn Sommelier's Choice".

After the awards ceremony, Xing Wei MW - the competition's panel chair and a next-generation Master of Wine in China - moderated a forum titled: "Wynn Signature Dialogue: Beyond the Awards - Charting the Future" on April 25. Representatives from several award-winning wineries discussed the long-term development of the industry. The Gold Medal winners also gathered with industry professionals and wine enthusiasts for a walkaround tasting event to savor the diverse flavor profiles of Chinese wines in a relaxed ambience.

On the same evening, Chef Tam's Seasons, famed for its Cantonese cuisine and Lakeview Palace, renowned for its modern take on Jiangnan dishes each hosted wine dinners to showcase the diverse flavor profiles of the award-winning wines paired with thoughtfully curated dishes.

Post-event global promotions: Macao brings Chinese wines to the world

Upholding its mission to accelerate the globalization of the Chinese wine industry, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards will continue to leverage Wynn's extensive global network as well as the expertise of world-renowned wine judges to spread brand awareness and boost market expansion, paving the way for a more robust future for Chinese wines in the global marketplace.

This year, even more award-winning wines will feature on the wine lists of Wynn's signature restaurants and bars. They will also be presented at Wynn's diverse themed dining events, including wine tastings, themed wine dinners, as well as food and wine pairing events to boost the brand visibility of Chinese wines through immersive experiences. This year's promotional events will also expand beyond Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, venturing to new destinations in China and around the world. The aim is to build even greater ties between top-tier Chinese wines and the international wine industry, while also showcasing China's remarkably diverse wine terroirs on a global scale.

For more information on this year's winners and the global promotional events for the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, please visit the official Wynn website.

- END -

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965767/All_36__Wynn_Signature_Trophy__winners_from_the_2026_Wynn_Signature_Chinese_Wine_Awards.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965766/2026_Wynn_Signature_Chinese_Wine_Awards_Trophy_list__EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356090/5937518/LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wynn-honors-the-top-tier-wines-of-china-at-the-2026-wynn-signature-chinese-wine-awards-ceremony-302753640.html