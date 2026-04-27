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WKN: 857771 | ISIN: JP3481800005 | Ticker-Symbol: DKI
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 21:39
116,55 Euro
+0,39 % +0,45
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00116,8526.04.
115,55116,6524.04.
PR Newswire
27.04.2026 01:36 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Releases Presentation on Daikin Industries, Ltd.

LONDON, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together own approximately 3% of Daikin Industries, Ltd. ("Daikin" or the "Company"), today released an investor presentation titled "Elliott's Perspectives on Daikin."

In the presentation, Elliott outlined the significant opportunity for Daikin to increase its profitability, improve its capital efficiency and drive a higher valuation for its shares by taking bold steps to close its margin gap versus its peers, launch an ambitious share repurchase program and conduct a strategic review of its non-core businesses. The presentation described a credible pathway for Daikin to achieve a 14% operating profit margin which, combined with targeted share repurchases, could see the Company's earnings per share more than double.

Elliott remains committed to working constructively with Daikin to deliver an ambitious, credible medium-term management plan that helps the Company close the performance and valuation gaps to its peers.

The presentation can be viewed at https://elliottletters.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/5937646/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-releases-presentation-on-daikin-industries-ltd-302753786.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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