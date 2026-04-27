

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.6346 against the euro and 114.28 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6394 and 113.96, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 0.7178 and 0.9805 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7151 and 0.9774, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.2177 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.2164.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 115.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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