

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.5896 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.5879.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 93.89 and 1.9899 from last week's closing quotes of 93.69 and 1.9941, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen and 1.97 against the euro



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