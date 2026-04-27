PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, France

Monday, April 27, 2026

FORVIA to Sell its Interiors Business Group to Apollo Funds

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier listed on Euronext Paris, today announced that Apollo-managed funds ("Apollo Funds") have agreed to acquire the FORVIA Interiors business group, based on an enterprise value of €1.82 billion (the "Transaction").

The future closing of this Transaction will represent a key milestone in the execution of FORVIA's IGNITE strategy, as presented at its Capital Markets Day on February 24, 2026 and enable the FORVIA Group to sharpen its focus on high value-added, technology-driven activities, while reinforcing its financial structure, particularly through a reduction of net debt of at least €1 billion.

The Transaction is subject to information or consultation of the employee representative bodies and customary regulatory clearances. Pending these important actions, closing is targeted by year-end.

FORVIA Interiors is a global leader, representing approximately 18% of FORVIA's consolidated revenue (c. €4.8 billion in 2025), with 59 production sites and 8 R&D centers across 19 countries and more than 31,000 employees worldwide. The new ownership intends to support the development and transformation of the Interiors Business Group, drawing on its expertise and exclusive ownership approach.

Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, said: "The Transaction project announced today reflects the strength and leadership of FORVIA Interiors, as well as the expertise and commitment of its teams. It highlights the Business Group's solid industrial base, market positioning and value creation potential. I would like to thank all Interiors employees for their contribution. We believe Apollo has the experience and capabilities to support the Interiors Business Group in its next phase of growth."

Michael Reiss, Private Equity Partner at Apollo, said: "The automotive interiors industry is evolving rapidly as manufacturers increasingly differentiate their vehicles through cabin design, premium materials and new technologies. As an independent company with dedicated leadership and resources, FORVIA's Interiors Business will be well positioned to capitalize on these trends and deliver even greater value to its OEM partners worldwide."

The Transaction sets the Interiors Business Group at an enterprise value of €1.82 billion, corresponding to a 3.1 multiple of the €582 million 2025 IFRS Adjusted EBITDA (and a 4.8 multiple excluding R&D capitalization and leases). It is anticipated to result in FORVIA's net debt reduction of at least €1bn after deduction of minority interests, debt adjustments, including working capital and pension-related items, carve-out and tax costs.

Upon completion, all net proceeds would be used for the repayment of financial debt, resulting in a more resilient balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility, consistent with management's strategy to restore the Group's financial structure.

Evercore acted as lead financial advisor to FORVIA, while Baker McKenzie served as legal counsel supporting the transaction, Crédit Agricole CIB also acted as financial advisor to FORVIA.

A webcasted conference call will be held today at 08:30am CET.

If you wish to follow the presentation using the webcast, please access the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4osaxu4n

A replay will be available as soon as possible.

You may also follow the presentation via conference call:

France: +33 170918704

United Kingdom: +44 1 212818004

Germany: +49 6917415712

United States: +1 718 705 87 96

About FORVIA

FORVIA is a global automotive technology supplier bringing together the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. The Group delivers a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow, spanning innovation, integration and industrial scale. FORVIA employs over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries worldwide. With 6 business groups and a strong intellectual property portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs globally. In 2025, the Group generated €26.2 billion in consolidated revenue prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris under the ticker FRVIA and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to anticipating and driving the transformation of mobility,www.forvia.com

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com

MediaAnalysts

Christophe MALBRANQUEAdeline MICKELER

Directeur Influence Groupe Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53 +33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

christophe.malbranque@forvia.comadeline.mickeler@forvia.com

Audrey ÉPÈCHESébastien LEROY

Head of Media Relations Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53 +33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

audrey.epeche@forvia.comsebastien.leroy@forvia.com