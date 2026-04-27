

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.3661 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 1.3679.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 116.70 and 1.6010 from last week's closing quotes of 116.60 and 1.6023, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 117.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



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