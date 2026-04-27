

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - WeRide Inc. (WRD) on Monday said it has expanded its collaboration with Lenovo to accelerate large-scale commercialization of Level 4 autonomous driving, with plans to deploy 200,000 autonomous vehicles worldwide over the next five years starting 2026.



The initiative, announced at Auto China 2026, is aimed at scaling robotaxi and other autonomous mobility services globally, marking one of the industry's most ambitious rollout efforts.



The partnership will integrate autonomous driving technology, AI computing infrastructure, and supply chain capabilities to build a global ecosystem and improve deployment efficiency.



WeRide will leverage its presence across more than 40 cities in 12 countries and its autonomous driving platform, while Lenovo will provide AI computing, engineering, and manufacturing support for large-scale deployment.



The companies are also advancing their jointly developed HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform, powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chip, which delivers over 2,000 TOPS of computing power and reduces system costs significantly compared with earlier versions.



Looking ahead, WeRide and Lenovo plan to expand their partnership on Level 4 autonomous vehicles" including minibuses and sanitation units, to scale intelligent mobility.



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