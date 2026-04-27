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WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Block Listing

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Block Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

27 April 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Block Listing

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities (the " Company"), announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 100,000,000 additional ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the " Block Listing").

New shares issued under the Block Listing will be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the LSE Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 28 April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0) 20 7545 8000

Matt Goss

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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