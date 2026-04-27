

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SKC Co., Ltd. (011790.KS), a manufacturer and seller of basic chemical raw materials and copper foils for batteries, on Monday reported its net loss narrowed in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year.



For the first quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company narrowed 22.2 percent to 81.6 billion from KRW 104.9 billion in the previous year.



Operating loss narrowed 61.2 percent to KRW 28.7 billion from KRW 74 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 496.6 billion from KRW 437.9 billion in the previous year.



SKC Co., Ltd. is currently trading 7.84% higher at JPY 125,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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