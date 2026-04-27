

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index strengthened more than initially estimated in February to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 113.3 in February from 112.0 in January. The flash reading was 112.4.



Moreover, this figure was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 113.8.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation dropped to 116.3, as estimated, from 118.3 in January.



The lagging indicator came in at 113.1 in February versus 112.8 in the prior month.



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