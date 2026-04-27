VBG GROUP AB: VBG Group invests in a new, modern production facility in Dobrany, Czech Republic, to strengthen competitiveness and profitability

VBG Group today, on 27 April 2026, announces its intention to invest in a new, modern production facility in Dobrany, Czech Republic, with the aim of consolidating Ringfeder Power Transmission's current production operations in Neunkirchen, Germany, and Dobrany, Czech Republic.

The investment is part of VBG Group's strategy to strengthen competitiveness, profitability and operational efficiency. By consolidating production into a purpose-built and modern facility, the Group creates conditions for increased capacity, improved productivity and a more cost-efficient operating structure.

"This is a strategic decision that strengthens our long-term position while ensuring continued high quality in the solutions and services we provide to our customers," says Anders Erkén, President and CEO of VBG Group.

The new production facility in Dobrany is planned to be completed during the second quarter of 2027, with full production capacity from the third quarter of 2027. In connection with the commissioning of the new facility, production operations at Ringfeder Power Transmission's facility in Neunkirchen, Germany, will be discontinued. Administrative functions will remain in Neunkirchen.

VBG Group estimates that the investment in the new production facility will amount to approximately SEK 200 million, and that restructuring costs will amount to approximately SEK 20 million.

"Through this investment, we are creating the conditions for a more competitive and sustainable operation over time. The change strengthens the division's long-term profitability and our ability to meet customer requirements", says Thomas Moka, Division Manager at Ringfeder Power Transmission.

VBG Group will manage the change in dialogue with affected stakeholders in accordance with applicable legislation and local processes.

Contact

Anders Erkén

President & CEO VBG Group

Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88

E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

About Us

VBG Group AB (publ), domiciled in Vänersborg, is the Parent company of an international engineering Group with wholly owned companies in Europe, North America, Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia and China. The Group's operations are divided into three divisions - Truck & Trailer Equipment, Mobile Thermal Solutions and Ringfeder Power Transmission - with products that are marketed under strong, well-known brands. VBG Group AB's Series B share was introduced on the stock exchange in 1987 and is listed today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that VBG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-27 09:00 CEST.

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