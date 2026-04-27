

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY291.535 billion, or JPY162.22 per share. This compares with JPY50.747 billion, or JPY28.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to JPY2.139 trillion from JPY1.912 trillion last year.



Astellas Pharma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY291.535 Bln. vs. JPY50.747 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY162.22 vs. JPY28.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.139 Tn vs. JPY1.912 Tn last year.



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