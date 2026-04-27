

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Finland expressed a more pessimistic attitude in April, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment improved slightly and remained above the long-term average.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -12.5 in April from -11.5 in March. Moreover, this was the weakest score since April 2024, when it was -12.6.



Consumers' expectations regarding their own and Finland's economy in 12 months' time were very poor in April. They also considered the time was very unfavorable for buying durable goods, and their spending intentions also remained low.



Their views on unemployment remained gloomy, and estimates on inflation rose higher again in April, the survey said.



The manufacturing confidence indicator rose to +1.0 in April from -1.0 in March.



Production expectations remain fairly positive, and order book balance showed an improvement but remained below average.



The morale for the retail trade recovered in April, while the construction confidence weakened and the services confidence indicator was largely unchanged at 0 versus -1.0 in March.



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