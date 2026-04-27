Evli Oyj: Evli appoints Kaisa Paatsola to lead next phase of international business growth

EVLI PLC PRESS RELEASE, APRIL 27, 2026, AT 10:45 AM (EET/EEST)



Evli appoints Kaisa Paatsola to lead next phase of international business growth



Evli has appointed Kaisa Paatsola to lead and further strengthen Evli's international business. She will take on the role of Head of International Business on April 27, 2026.



Paatsola brings more than 20 years of experience in client management, business development, and strategic leadership across asset management and banking. She joins Evli from Fidelity International, where she was responsible for the company's Finnish business and client operations. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Danske Capital and Handelsbanken, among others.



At Evli, Paatsola focuses on further developing and expanding the company's international business, building on its strong existing foundation. Evli has established itself as a Nordic boutique fund house with a growing presence among international professional and institutional investors. Today, Evli serves clients in over 14 countries, and international investors already account for a quarter of its fund capital.



"We have actively strengthened our position in international markets, and it is a pleasure to welcome Kaisa to accelerate this work further. Her experience from one of the world's largest and most respected asset managers, as well as her work with demanding institutional clients, brings us strong capabilities to expand our international footprint," says Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli.



"I am excited to join Evli, which has done excellent and consistent work in building strong position as a Nordic portfolio manager. I look forward to contributing to its continued international growth and to bringing Nordic portfolio management expertise to a broader global audience," Kaisa Paatsola says.



EVLI PLC



Additional information:

Kaisa Paatsola, Head of International Business, Evli Plc, Tel. +358 40 484 6111, kaisa.paatsola@evli.com



Evli in brief



Evli is a Nordic wealth manager that helps institutions, companies, and individuals build a prosperous tomorrow. With 40 years of experience, we offer award-winning and result-driven wealth management, along with a broad range of investment solutions. Evli employs around 300 professionals and manages EUR 21.5 billion in client assets (net as of 3/2026). Evli's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



For more information, visit evli.com.