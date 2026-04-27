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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.04.26 | 22:00
2,080 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 10:38 Uhr
121 Leser
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SMX Public Limited: MEDIA ALERT: SMX Featured In Time Story On Recycled Plastics

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / SMX is featured in a new TIME Magazine story on recycled plastics and the growing role of verification, traceability and risk management in the sector. Written by Matthew Kayser, the piece examines how the plastics industry is increasingly relying on data, proof and material authentication systems as pressure grows around sourcing, compliance and long-term reliability. It includes SMX as part of that broader market shift.

Read the story here:

https://africa.time.com/climate/rethinking-plastic-how-risk-and-verification-are-reshaping-markets/

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-smx-featured-in-time-story-on-recycled-plastics-1161278

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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