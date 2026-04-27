SumiSaujana Group Berhad: SumiSaujana Collaborates with Topsoe on WSA Technology Projects Across Malaysia and Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company") and its subsidiary ("Group"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals,announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SumiSaujana TCM Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. ("SSTCM"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Topsoe A/S ("Topsoe") to explore the development of projects involving the conversion of sulfur-containing process streams into sulfuric acid using Wet Gas Sulfuric Acid ("WSA") technology, structured under a Build-Own-Operate-(Transfer) ("BOO(T)") model.

(Front Row, From Left) Mr. Toh Chee Seng, Executive Deputy Chairman, SumiSaujana Group Berhad; En. Amrul Atiqi Sansudin, Managing Director, Topsoe Southeast Asia; (Second Row, From Left)En. Ramli bin Mohamad, Executive Director/ Chief Operating Officer, SumiSaujana Group Berhad; En. Norazlam bin Norbi, Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer, SumiSaujana Group Berhad; Mr. Alok Verma, Vice President APAC, Topsoe A/S; Mr. Yassir Ghiyati, Chief Commercial Officer, Topsoe A/S

The collaboration provides a framework for SSTCM and Topsoe to jointly evaluate technical and commercial opportunities across Malaysia and Indonesia, including potential applications in refineries, gas processing facilities and related infrastructure. The initiative is centred on a BOO(T) concept, where such projects may be developed, owned and operated by SSTCM, either directly or through special purpose vehicles, subject to feasibility study outcomes and the execution of definitive agreements.

Under the MoU, SSTCM will lead the overall project development activities including feasibility evaluation. If any project materialises, SSTCM, whether directly or through special purpose vehicles established for such project, will also lead the permitting, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the proposed facilities. Topsoe will support SSTCM throughout the project development lifecycle by providing technical inputs and expertise relating to its proprietary WSA technology, and is expected to act as technology licensor and supplier as projects progress towards the engineering and investment phases.

SumiSaujana and Topsoe have identified a number of potential opportunities in Malaysia and Indonesia, including applications across refinery and gas processing assets. The collaboration aims to enhance the utilisation of sulfur-containing streams by converting them into commercially valuable products such as sulfuric acid, while supporting improved resource efficiency and environmental performance.

Mr. Toh Chee Seng, Executive Deputy Chairman of SumiSaujana, commented, "This collaboration with Topsoe represents an important step in advancing SumiSaujana's capabilities beyond specialty chemicals manufacturing into integrated technical solutions within the oil and gas value chain. By leveraging Topsoe's proprietary WSA technology alongside our project development capabilities, we are positioned to evaluate opportunities to convert sulfur-containing streams into value-added products under a structured BOO(T) model. While the collaboration is currently at an early stage and subject to feasibility study outcomes, it provides a platform for us to participate in projects that may generate long-term recurring income streams, while strengthening our engagement with key industry participants across Malaysia and Indonesia."

The MoU is non-binding and non-exclusive in nature and serves as a general framework for collaboration between SumiSaujana and Topsoe. Any potential project implementation will be subject to further discussions, feasibility evaluations and the execution of definitive agreements. There is no assurance that any project will materialise from this collaboration.

SumiSaujana continues to pursue strategic partnerships that enhance its technical capabilities, expand its role within the oil and gas ecosystem and support long-term, sustainable growth.

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About SumiSaujana Group Berhad

SumiSaujana Group Berhad and its subsidiary ("SumiSaujana Group") is an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals with over a decade of experience, specialising in the formulation, manufacturing, and supply of drilling fluid chemicals, and production, and refinery chemicals for the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in the O&G industry. With a strong presence in Malaysia and exports to the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America regions, SumiSaujana Group serves top-tier global O&G service providers, production and refinery companies and chemical manufacturers. As a Petronas-licensed manufacturer, SumiSaujana Group is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, continuously enhancing its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global O&G industry.

For more information, visit https://www.sumisaujanagroup.com and https://sstcm.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SumiSaujana Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sumisaujana-collaborates-with-topsoe-on-wsa-technology-projects-across-malaysia-1161302