

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T) revised its outlook for fiscal 2025 on Monday, now expecting a narrower net attributable loss. The company now sees a net attributable loss of 550 billion yen or 157.42 yen per share, compared with its earlier estimate of a 650 billion yen loss or 186.04 yen per share.



The automobile manufacturer also raised its net sales forecast to 12.00 trillion yen, up from 11.90 trillion yen previously. Additionally, Nissan now expects to post an operating profit of 50 billion yen, reversing its earlier forecast of a 60 billion yen operating loss.



On the OTC Markets, NSANY ended Friday's trading at $4.4000, down 0.90 percent.



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