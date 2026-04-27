SMX Public Limited: Make "Made In America" Great Again: How Material Efficiency Can Strengthen U.S. Industry In A Post-War World

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / For American industry, material efficiency is no longer a secondary sustainability talking point. In a post-war world shaped by geopolitical conflict, supply-chain disruption, tariff pressure and rising compliance demands, it is becoming a strategic economic imperative. The ability to get more value, more certainty and more productivity out of every material stream is increasingly tied to national strength. That is the larger case now being made by SMX (Security Matters), whose work on material identity, traceability and digital infrastructure has evolved into a broader argument: material efficiency is crucial to maintaining American dominance in manufacturing, trade and resource security. Markets are moving away from vague claims and toward systems built on proof, verification and auditable data. It is not just an environmental or operational benefit, but a new economic model for how materials are identified, financed, traded and reused.

SMX's work on material efficiency developed over time. It began in July 2024 as an early supply-chain application tied to recycled plastics, where the focus was on reducing waste, improving traceability and strengthening reporting and accountability (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/smx-announces-collaboration-tradepro-inc-complete-proof-concept-bring-enhanced). At that stage, the concept was practical: better tracking could reduce inefficiencies and limit reliance on paperwork and self-reported claims. Over time, SMX broadened the argument. The company began contending that verified identity, immutable proof and trusted digital records do more than improve reporting. They make materials more efficient, more valuable and more commercially usable across industries. By March and April 2026, that evolution had become clear. Material efficiency had become a central pillar of SMX's broader commercial strategy and a foundational concept behind its Digital Material Passport Platform.

That shift matters because war and geopolitical instability have made plastics and other material markets more volatile. Conflict in the Middle East and pressure on petrochemical flows have shown how quickly war can drive up plastic pricing. Because plastics are closely tied to oil and gas feedstocks, instability can raise costs across virgin resin markets, squeeze manufacturers and push price pressure through packaging, consumer products and industrial supply chains. In that environment, material efficiency becomes a competitive weapon. The more effectively American industry can verify, manage and maximize both virgin and recycled inputs, the less vulnerable it becomes to external shocks. That also supports reduced dependency on opaque offshore sourcing by making domestic and allied material streams more transparent, trustworthy and usable.

SMX's latest announcement is designed to capitalize on that opportunity. On April 6, 2026, the company launched its Digital Material Passport Platform, or DMPP (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/smx-launches-digital-material-passport-platform-dmpp-enabling-verified-material-0), a system that connects physical materials and products to secure digital records, enabling verified identity, traceability, compliance, authentication and real-world asset tokenization across global supply chains. The platform creates a direct physical-to-digital identity for materials and goods, linking intrinsic material markers to blockchain-backed digital infrastructure. In practical terms, that means a material or product can carry a persistent digital passport containing origin, composition, chain-of-custody, lifecycle history and status from production through trade, reuse, recycling, resale and re-entry into commerce.

At the center of this model is SMX's ability to link physical objects to digital objects. That is critical because it opens the door to tokenized financing and new forms of capital formation built on verified materials. That is also the opportunity presented by SMX's digital credit system: it can turn proof, identity and chain-of-custody into commercially useful financial infrastructure. Instead of treating materials as commodities moving through opaque systems, SMX is building a structure in which authenticated physical goods can be paired with secure digital records, digital twins and tokenized representations.

This is where the Plastic Cycle Token and the broader real-world asset, or RWA, system become important. The Plastic Cycle Token is designed to create a tradeable digital representation of verified plastic material flows, particularly recycled plastics, backed by proof tied to the material itself. More broadly, the RWA framework is meant to convert authenticated physical materials into blockchain-ready digital assets that can support financing, trading, resale, recovery and re-entry into commerce.

Just as important, this system is designed to increase the effective use of both virgin and recycled materials in production. If composition, origin and quality can be verified with confidence, manufacturers can widen the pool of usable inputs, reduce uncertainty and make better sourcing decisions. Auditability is the thread running through all of it. For SMX's model to matter, origin, composition, chain-of-custody, certification, trade, reuse and recovery must all be auditable. That is what gives the system regulatory value, financial value and operational value.

Material efficiency is not a sustainability slogan. It is economic power. In a post-war world, the countries that can verify what they make, prove where it came from, reduce foreign dependency and extract more value from every material stream will win. That is how America becomes stronger, cleaner, more ethical, less exposed and more dominant. Material efficiency is not optional. It is part of the new backbone of American strength.

PR Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/make-%22made-in-america%22-great-again-how-material-efficiency-can-s-1161279