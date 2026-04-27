Highlights:

32.7 g/t gold, 81.4 g/t silver and 0.95% copper over 7.5 metres in hole COR-26-60, including: 142.4 g/t gold over 0.9 metres, and 43.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 31.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre

Seven intervals above 10 g/t gold returned from the first 10 holes of the winter drill program

Cooke lies approximately 2 kilometres east of the envisioned Opémiska open pit and remains outside any currently defined resource

Results continue to define two mineralized zones and support continuity of mineralization

Copper values in several intercepts suggest potential for meaningful by-product credits

Remaining assays from 8 additional holes are pending from the current Cooke drill program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill results from the Cooke Zone, located approximately 2 kilometres east of the Company's envisioned Opémiska open pit.

The latest results continue to demonstrate that Cooke hosts high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralization and support the potential for Cooke to emerge as a satellite deposit within the broader Opémiska development scenario. Importantly, Cooke is a past-producing mine with no current NI 43-101 resource, giving XXIX a clear opportunity to add near-surface ounces and enhance the scale and flexibility of the Opémiska project.

XXIX is reporting results from the first 10 holes of its winter drill program at Cooke. From January 7 to March 23, 2026, the Company completed 3,315 metres of drilling in 18 holes using one rig. Combined with the fall program, XXIX has now completed a total of 9,225 metres at Cooke. The objective of the program is to evaluate Cooke as a potential second open pit that could complement the envisioned Opémiska operation.

Across the first 10 holes, the Company intersected seven intervals grading more than 10 g/t gold. The standout intercept came from hole COR-26-60, which returned 32.72 g/t gold, 81.41 g/t silver and 0.95% copper over 7.5 metres, including 142.4 g/t gold over 0.9 metres, 43.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 31.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. Hole COR-26-60 also returned a separate interval of 2.25 g/t gold over 17.0 metres higher in the hole.

These results continue to support the presence of two mineralized zones at Cooke and reinforce management's view that the area has the potential to grow into a meaningful addition to the broader Opémiska district. With Cooke located close to the contemplated Opémiska infrastructure footprint, success here could translate into incremental feed, improved mine plan flexibility, and greater overall development optionality.

"Cooke is a past-producing mine located near our envisioned Opémiska open pit, and these latest intercepts strengthen the case for advancing it toward a maiden resource. While the gold distribution is variable, the consistency of the two mineralized zones and the strength of the higher-grade intervals support follow-up drilling at tighter spacing as we work to unlock additional value from the district," said Guy Le Bel, CEO of XXIX.

Cooke remains one of the clearest district-scale growth opportunities within Opémiska. The extension of two parallel mineralized zones from early drilling supports the potential to define a maiden resource, which could add scale and flexibility as XXIX advances Opémiska along the path toward its next mineral resource update and pre-feasibility work. The Company expects assay results from the remaining 8 holes shortly and is continuing to refine its geological interpretation ahead of planning the next phase of drilling.

XXIX's geological team is continuing to refine its interpretation and understanding of mineralization and expects to define a next phase of drilling aimed at supporting a maiden resource estimate ahead of the commencement of the PFS at Opémiska.

Cooke Zone's Proximity to Opemiska (Figure 1)

Selected Intervals from Cooke (Table 1)

Hole ID From To Core Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % COR-26-51 130 137 7 0.06 5.73 0.54 COR-26-53 96 101 5 0.07 11.30 1.63 COR-26-55 153 156 3 0.26 2.70 0.24 COR-26-56 51.7 54.3 2.6 0.25 0.54 0.07 COR-26-57 54.3 57 2.7 5.57 21.89 1.18 COR-26-58 191 198 7 0.17 0.44 0.04 COR-26-60 192 209 17 2.25 0.91 0.11 Including: 198 199 1 26.6 9.2 0.94

206 207 1 3.37 1.7 0.28

207 208 1 3.5 1.9 0.34

208 209 1 2 1 0.18 COR-26-60 243 250.5 7.5 32.72 81.41 0.95 Including 243 244 1 21.9 35.5 1.99

244 245 1 43.2 35.8 1.30

245 246 1 6.82 450 1.49

246 246.6 0.6 21.2 16.8 0.27

246.6 247.5 0.9 142.4 64.8 0.69

247.5 248.5 1 31.8 19.4 0.68

Note: True thickness / widths of the mineralization are unknown.

Cooke Drill Collar Location (Table 2)

Hole ID Depth Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip COR-26-51 210 512898 5515468 393 210 -55 COR-26-52 201 512857 5515505 394 210 -55 COR-26-53 168 512867 5515325 391 30 -50 COR-26-54 225 512917 5515290 391 30 -50 COR-26-55 231 512985 5515253 391 30 -50 COR-26-56 168 513031 5515228 391 30 -45 COR-26-57 180 513077 5515219 392 30 -47 COR-26-58 210 513132 5515190 392 30 -47 COR-26-59 177 513567 5514894 391 30 -45 COR-26-60 270 513500 5514922 391 30 -46 COR-26-61 162 513623 5515056 392 210 -50 COR-26-62 300 513667 5515128 392 210 -50 COR-26-63 129 513398 5515013 391 30 -50 COR-26-64 132 513431 5514984 391 30 -50 COR-26-65 126 513358 5515040 391 30 -48 COR-26-66 180 513340 5515010 391 30 -52 COR-26-67 120 513317 5515058 391 30 -47 COR-26-68 126 513226 5515124 392 30 -50

Quality Control and Assurance

All samples (NQ core) are logged and cut in two at the Company's secure facility in Chapais, under the supervision of Ahcene Gaoui, P.Geo., project geologist. The samples are sent to Agat Laboratories in Val-d'Or by a secure transport. One standard and one blank are inserted in every 50 samples, the blank always in a mineralized zone.

The analytic method used is fire assay, trace Au, AAS finish and Fire assay, Au grade with gravimetric finish for over limit results. We use Aqua regia disgest, metals package ICP OES finish for Cu and Ag with ICP-MS finish for over limit results.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Denis McNichols, P.Geo and géo., Vice President Exploration for XXIX Metal, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opémiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. An October 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a 12,500 tpd open pit operation over a 17-year mine life, generating an after-tax NPV8% of $505M, IRR of 27.2%, and a 2.3-year payback period ($4.35/lb copper price, $3,000/oz gold price, $30/oz silver price). The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and the past-producing K2 (underground & surface) zones (see XXIX news release dated October 1, 2024 for details regarding resources). Thierry has significant infrastructure in place including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's belief that Opémiska has potential for continued growth and for Cooke to emerge as a satellite deposit within the broader Opémiska development scenario. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

The reader is advised that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) referenced in this news release is intended to provide only high-level review of Opémiska's economic potential. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of inferred mineral resources. Inferred mineral resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed for by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee that inferred mineral resources can be converted to indicated or measured mineral resources, and as such, there is no guarantee Opémiska's economics described herein will be achieved. XXIX may be eligible for Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (CTM-ITC). This legislation has been enacted on June 20, 2024. There is no guarantee the Company will be able to access the CTM-ITC.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

XXIX has included certain non-IFRS financial measures in this news release, such as after-tax NPV (net present value) and IRR (internal rate or return) which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other corporations. Each of these measures used are intended to provide additional information to the user and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294299

Source: XXIX Metal Corp.