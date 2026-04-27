Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2026, May 12, 2026. Fireside chat: 2.20pm ET.

Event: BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, May 13, 2026.

Event: TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference, June 2, 2026. Fireside chat: 4.15pm ET.

Management will be available for 1x1 investor meetings at each conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Goldman Sachs, BMO and TD Cowen representatives.

The fireside chats will be available as live webcasts accessible through Dole plc's Investor Relations website at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations. Archived replays will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the events.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427651398/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794