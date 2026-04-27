Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 20 April 2026 and 24 April 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 November 2025.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction: Number of Shares repurchased: Average price paid per Share (pence): Lowest price paid per Share (pence): Highest price paid per Share (pence): 20 April 2026 123,040 215.5246 213.0000 216.6000 21 April 2026 127,012 216.7376 214.8000 218.4000 22 April 2026 112,468 214.4015 213.4000 215.4000 23 April 2026 130,000 210.6785 208.8000 212.2000 24 April 2026 130,000 209.1070 207.6000 211.0000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 306,318,316 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 306,318,316 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.