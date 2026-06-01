Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 303,902,833 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 303,902,833 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer