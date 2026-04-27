

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DPZ) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $139.81 million, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $149.65 million, or $4.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.150 billion from $1.112 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $139.81 Mln. vs. $149.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.13 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.150 Bln vs. $1.112 Bln last year.



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