XCF Global, Inc.: Brent Crude Swings Over $50 Per Barrel in 12 Months as XCF Global Highlights Stability of U.S. Waste Based Feedstock Model

Crude exposure can be highly volatile, with global benchmarks swinging sharply over short periods (U.S. EIA).

Waste-based SAF inputs are more domestically driven: USDA-reported DCO pricing is primarily influenced by U.S. supply-and-demand fundamentals, such as corn processing volumes, feedstock availability, and downstream renewable fuel demand-rather than global crude disruptions.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF"), (Nasdaq:SAFX), an emerging player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), today highlighted the growing divergence between volatile global crude oil markets and the more stable pricing behavior of U.S.-sourced, waste-based renewable feedstocks.

Over the past 12 months, global benchmark Brent crude has shown significant volatility, reaching an intra-month peak of $124.61 per barrel on April 10, 2026, and then easing to $114.43 per barrel as of April 17, 2026 (latest observation available from U.S. EIA Brent data as of the date of this release).

By contrast, renewable feedstocks such as distillers corn oil ("DCO") have demonstrated pricing behavior that is more closely tied to domestic agricultural production and industrial demand than to geopolitical risk or trade routes. DCO is generally influenced by U.S. ethanol production and corn crush volumes, feedstock availability from distillers grains processing, logistics and regional basis dynamics, and demand from renewable diesel and SAF markets. As a result, XCF believes DCO is typically less directly impacted by global crude oil disruptions and long-haul shipping constraints than petroleum-based inputs.

"XCF Global's SAF is produced from waste-based, renewable feedstocks, not crude oil," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer. "We do not use crude oil as an input, and our feedstocks are sourced domestically from waste streams. We believe this model can reduce exposure to certain geopolitical disruptions that can affect global petroleum supply chains and long-haul shipping routes."

According to USDA-reported market data, U.S. distillers corn oil prices strengthened in late 2025 and into 2026 amid inflation and steady demand, with feedstock availability supported by strong U.S. corn production.

"Waste-based inputs don't trade on war headlines. Their pricing reflects domestic supply and demand fundamentals, not conflict risk or trade routes, said Chris Cooper"

XCF believes these dynamics highlight potential advantages of its feedstock strategy as airlines and fuel buyers increasingly prioritize supply security, cost predictability, and lower carbon intensity in their fuel sourcing decisions.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global

Contacts

XCF Global: Corporate Comms

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential of sustainable aviation fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the prospectus of XCF's commercial operations and growth strategy. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "aim," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "project," "predict," "continue," "target," "objective," "goal," "designed," or the negatives of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern XCF's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved, and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates, or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially include, among others: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's business combination agreement with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. (the "Business Combination") and/or its offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Although the business combination agreement is binding on the parties, it does not obligate the parties to consummate the proposed transaction. The consummation of the proposed transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of applicable closing conditions, and the business combination agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms described herein or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. XCF undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither future distribution of this press release nor the continued availability of this press release in archive form on XCF's website at www.xcf.global/investor-relations should be deemed to constitute an update or re-affirmation of these statements as of any future date.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/brent-crude-swings-over-50-per-barrel-in-12-months-as-xcf-global-highlights-stabil-1161280